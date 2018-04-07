On-Loan Fulham Ace Admits He'd 'Love' to Join Cottagers Permanently This Summer

Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed that he would 'love' to join Fulham permanently after he threw shade at Rafael Benitez over his Newcastle United tactical approach.

The on-loan Cottagers striker spoke at length to the Sun about what the future holds for him past this summer and, judging by his comments on the Magpies manager, seems to not be eyeing a return to his parent club.

Mitrovic instead wants to become part of the senior squad under Slavisa Jokanovic in London, and readily admits he will look to rejoin the Championship outfit for good if the opportunity to do so arises.

He said: “If there is any chance, I would love to come back here. I would love to stay but we have to finish the season well first, to be where we want to be and then there’s the World Cup.

“My agent will be working on all that. But, yes, I have a manager here who wants me — although maybe it all depends if Slavisa goes to Real Madrid!”

Mitrovic joined Fulham in the January window on a six-month loan deal after he fell out of favour at St.James' Park.

The Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for March has netted eight goals in 11 matches for the Cottagers since - proof that Serbian international Mitrovic still has what it takes to play in England.

The 23-year-old went on to add that he still respected Benitez for his coaching capacity in the north east, but did aim a sly dig at the former Liverpool and Napoli boss over his tactical plans with Newcastle.

He said: “Benitez is a good person but in the formation he played, I didn’t feel good with his tactics. Tactically and defensively he is one of the best coaches I’ve seen, but offensively it wasn’t a style that was good for me.

“I respected his decisions, I didn’t make a problem, I am thankful he let me go and I wish Newcastle all the best.”