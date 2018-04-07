Following midweek disappointment in the Champions League, Manchester City has a chance to boost its spirits by clinching the Premier League title at the expense of its chief rival.

Man City welcomes Man United to the Etihad on Saturday knowing that a win will cement the quickest Premier League title in league history. No team has clinched the title with six matches to spare, but that's exactly what City can do, given its unassailable 16-point lead over second-place United.

For Man City, a title would be its third in seven seasons and its fifth top-flight title in all iterations in club history. That it could be clinched against Jose Mourinho's Man United would be extra sweet for Pep Guardiola & Co. The Man City manager added spice to the bout by claiming on Friday that Paul Pogba, who has been at the center of drama with Mourinho this season, was actually offered to Man City in January by his agent, Mino Raiola. It all adds up to another entertaining chapter in the Manchester derby.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Man City looks to wrap up a domestic double after it won the League Cup in February (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Silva, Sane, Sterling



Subs | Bravo, Walker, Agüero, Laporte, De Bruyne, Jesus, Yaya Touré



Here's the team news, #MUFC fans!



Man City returns to action in the Champions League on Tuesday at home against Liverpool, where it will look to overturn a massive 3-0 deficit after a disappointing first leg at Anfield.