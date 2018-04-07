Maurizio Sarri Puts Napoli Contract Talks on Hold Due to Contrasting Transfer Ambitions

Negotiations over a contract extension between Maurizio Sarri and Napoli have reportedly broken down after the 59-year-old put talks on hold due to the club's lack of ambition in the transfer window.

Sarri has met with Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss the terms of a new deal but the pair have been unable to find common ground.

Calciomercato.com claim Sarri's salary is not the issue as he is confident of receiving a pay rise following his impressive results to date but rather the club's reluctance to part with up to €100m for a proven full-back and winger in the upcoming transfer window.





The report states that the Italian manager is eager to add players with international experience and the winning know-how in the summer, whereas Laurentiis would prefer to look to the future by signing up young players with room to grow over time.

Laurentiis's reluctance to make sizeable investments in the transfer window has cause Sarri to reevaluate his position as he is also said to be unhappy with how Napoli have handled Pepe Reina.

The 59-year-old would have liked to keep hold of the experienced stopper but the 35-year-old is expected to join AC Milan once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sarri has been linked with several of Europe's powerhouses after an impressive three seasons with the Serie A outfit, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Monaco all said to be eager to sound out his availability.

Whilst Sarri's contract saga is set to rumble on, the club have eight games to pull back a four point gap between leaders Juventus if they are to life the illusive league title - with a crunch clash against the current leaders scheduled for two weeks time.