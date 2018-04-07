Napoli vs Chievo Verona Preview: Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Napoli and Chievo Verona clash in Serie A on Sunday with both teams in search for the three points, with Napoli looking to make up the four points difference between them and Juventus in their search for an unlikely Serie A title.

Napoli can close the gap between them and Juventus to just one point with a victory against their 14th placed rivals on Sunday; that is if Juventus lose in their clash with Benevento on Saturday.

The side from Naples trail their Turin rivals by four points, which Juventus can stretch to seven points with a win over Benevento, after failing to win in their last Serie A clash with Sassuolo.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways after they only managed a draw last time out against struggling Sassuolo, despite this setback the side from Naples have won 11 of their last 14 league matches, while their opponents, who sit 14th in the table, have won just two of their last 16 Serie A matches.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this clash at the San Paolo.

Key Battle

Lorenzo Insigne vs Fabrizio Cacciatore

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

With Napoli averaging the most possession in Serie A this season, it's a given that Napoli will do most of the attacking with their opponents on Sunday looking to sit back and counter their rivals from Naples.

The most intriguing subplot to the game is the battle between one of Italy and Serie A's best players and one of Serie A's most experienced defenders - Lorenzo Insigne and Fabrizio Cacciatore.

In Insigne, Napoli have one of the most creative footballers in world football, with the diminutive Italian winger involved in 15 goals for Napoli this season in Serie A (8 goals, 7 assists). Only Dries Mertens has been involved in more goals for Napoli, and his influence on their style of play is clear.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Up against the Italian winger is someone who has played over 140 Serie A games, and have played a part in all of Chievo's matches so far this season - Fabrizio Cacciatore.





The 31-year-old Italian right back was an inspirational part of Chievo's early season form but discipline cost him with the veteran Italian missing games through suspension with a red card and five yellow cards.





Cacciatore will play a key part in trying to stop the entertaining Napoli side and if he can disrupt Napoli's fluid interchanging style of play, which Insigne plays a big part in, the underdogs might just come up with a big upset on Sunday.

Team News

Napoli's Marek Hamsik should be available to play after having a extended rest last weekend after recovering from injury. The Napoli captain should come in for Piotr Zielinski who replaced him last week, while long-term absentee Faouzi Ghoulam remains sidelined and Elseid Hysaj is an injury doubt.

Chievo, who defeated Sassuolo on Wednesday, should have a fully fit squad with key player, and top goalscorer, Roberto Inglese declared fully fit despite having an injury scare in the preparation for the match against Napoli.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Napoli, who only managed a draw in their last Serie A match, will be hoping the return of inspirational leader Marek Hamsik could see them past their rivals on Sunday with the side from Naples desperate for the three points to continue the dream of winning the Scudetto.

Potential Napoli Starting Lineup: Reina; Rui, Koulibaly, Albiol, Hysaj; Hamsik, Jorginho, Allan; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon.

Potential Chievo Starting Lineup: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelle, Gamberini, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Birsa, Hetemaj; Pucciarelli, Inglese.



Prediction

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Napoli head into the match having lost only two of their 15 games (11W 2D) at the San Paulo in Serie A this season scoring an impressive 33 goals at home - losing only to Juventus and Roma at home.

Current form, goalscoring prowess and defensive woes all point to a comfortable win for the side chasing the Serie A title - although if last weekend's result in the Sassuolo and Napoli match is anything to go by, we could be looking at another major upset in the race for Serie A's top crown.

Prediction: Chievo 0-4 Napoli