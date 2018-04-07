Report Claims Claudio Ranieri Is Set for Champions League Club After Impressing With Nantes

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has emerged as the frontrunner to take over at Olympique Lyonnais at the end of this season, according to reports.

The current Nantes manager, who sit just two points behind fifth-placed Rennes in Ligue 1 in eighth, looks likely to leave his post this summer despite overseeing an impressive tenure.





His neglect of a long-term strategy, in particular, has seen his relationship with the French side's board become fractured, although the immediate successes are clear to see.

Monaco away tomorrow - the race for 5th place is hotting up 😫😫#Ranieri #AllezFCNantes pic.twitter.com/MPWADRq8uA — Claudio Ranieri (@DonRanieri) April 6, 2018

And, according to The Sun, the 66-year-old is next in line at Champions League-chasing Lyon should his time at the Stade de la Beaujoire come to an early conclusion.

However, Ranieri, who led Leicester to one of sporting history's biggest shocks as they were crowned Premier League champions in 2016, has also been tipped for the vacant Italy job.





Despite a number of high profile candidates also linked, the Rome-born tactician has already spoken of the changes he would implement if he were given the opportunity, which include the importance of Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti and the reintroduction of Mario Balotelli to the international stage.

Claudio Ranieri would be perfect for Italy 🇮🇹 — Andrew (@Gormley_Knowles) March 27, 2018

“Verratti has showed good things in France", he said. “I see him in front of the defence, as [Zdenek] Zeman used him at Pescara.

"We should give him the responsibility of that role and see if he can cope with the burden. The young must be grown, but must also take responsibility to take the team forward.

“In France, Balotelli makes a difference, he now needs to be tested to see if the boy has matured in all respects.”