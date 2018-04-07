Report Claims Man Utd Midfielder & Turkish Super Lig Target Prefers Roma Switch

Marouane Fellaini has put talks with several clubs from Turkey on hold as the Manchester United midfielder explores the possibility of moving to Italy once his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season.





It has been rumoured for some time that Fellaini would move to the Turkish Süper Lig at the end of the campaign, with sides like Beşiktaş and Galatasaray believed to be interested in bringing the Belgium international to Istanbul.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It was even rumoured last month that Fellaini was attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and that the French giants would offer the 30-year-old a four-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

However, a recent report from Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport (via the Mirror) claims that Fellaini is stalling on talks with clubs from Turkey in an attempt to force a move to the Serie A.





It is even claimed that the United star has already offered his services to AS Roma, where he would have the chance to link up with former Manchester City pair Edin Džeko and Aleksandar Kolarov.

Every time I watch Thiago play it boils the blood that Moyes rejected him and got Fellaini. All United's problems started with Moyes — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 3, 2018

Fellaini is a fan favourite at Old Trafford despite the fact he has struggled to nail down a first team spot under José Mourinho.





But supporters are now resigned to the fact they will be losing their Belgian midfielder this summer, although it is still unsure where Fellaini will be playing his football next season.