Ronaldo Reveals Reason Why He Ditched Barcelona for Inter After Only One Season

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo has revealed he left Barcelona for Internazionale in 1997 after just 12 months, because he did not trust the board at Camp Nou.

The 2002 World Cup winner swapped PSV Eindhoven for Catalonia in 1996 after exploding onto the scene in the Netherlands.

During his first term at the Camp Nou, the now-41-year-old's goals per game ratio was impressive (he netted 34 in 37 in La Liga), but lasted only one campaign in Barcelona before moving on to Italy.

It was hoped that Ronaldo's first spell would have paved the way for several successful years at Barcelona, but after just 12 months with Barca the talisman decided to serve elsewhere, moving to Serie A and Inter.

And while speaking to Nerazzurri's television channel; InterTV, as quoted by AS, the ex-poacher revealed that his lack of faith in the Blaugrana hierarchy sealed his exit.

"I was negotiating my renewal with Barcelona, but I decided not to continue because I did not trust the Barca leaders anymore", he said. "Inter appeared at the moment and it was a fantastic challenge. At that time the Italian championship was the best in the world and the most difficult. It was the best decision I could make."

Francesco Totti on Brazil legend Ronaldo de Lima:



"The only thing I regret was not having the chance to play with Ronaldo Luís Nazário. It would've been a dream. He scored a lot of goals but with me playing just behind him, he would have scored a lot more." 🇧🇷🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/cugvk3is6w — Old Days Football (@OldDaysFootball) March 29, 2018

Ronaldo's departure came just three years before Josep Lluis Nunez's, bringing an end to the ex-Camp Nou president's 22-year reign.

The now-86-year-old was sentenced to two months in prison back in 2014 for the embezzlement of 13 million euros in public funds, with the Spaniard playing a main part of a conspiracy that saw tax inspectors maintain a pact of silence while being paid millions of euros to accept returns they knew to be false.