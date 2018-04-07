Sam Allardyce Slams Press & Claims Only a 'Minority' of Everton Supporters Doubt His Ability

Sam Allardyce has hit back at press criticism and claimed that it is only a minority of Everton fans who doubt his ability as a manager.

Speaking ahead of his side's Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool on Saturday, questions were raised about his critics, with the consensus outside of Goodison Park being that the majority of Toffees faithful do not want to see the 63-year-old in charge at the beginning of next season.

However, the former England boss insisted to BBC Sport's Greg O'Keeffe that noise made via social media platforms often skews an accurate representation, claiming that indeed it is only a small number who have taken issue with his leadership.

Allardyce responds to a question about his critics: "Where are the doubters? Your lives are run by Twitter Instagram and Facebook too much..it's a small minority." #EFC — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) April 6, 2018

"Where are the doubters?", Allardyce responded when questions surrounding his critics were fired towards him. "Your lives are run by Twitter Instagram and Facebook too much..it's a small minority."

Since the managerial veteran took charge on Merseyside, he has guided them from serious relegation threat to sitting inside the top half - 12 points from danger and only six removed from this season's final European qualification spot.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

However, the overriding feeling from afar is that Everton fans are hopeful majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri will seek a replacement for the former Crystal Palace and Sunderland manager as they move on from what has been a desperately disappointing campaign.

Ex-Watford boss Marco Silva, who was hotly tipped for the role after the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October, is the bookies' favourite to step in should Allardyce face the axe, with the Portuguese manager's style of play certainly more pleasing to the eye than that of Big Sam's.