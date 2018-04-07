Spurs Youngster Suffers Injury Setback as Hamstring Problem Further Hampers Season

Tottenham were handed a major injury boost after getting Harry Kane back last weekend, and they have nearly fit squad heading into the last few games of the season.

They do have two players out, with Harry Winks and now Kyle Walker-Peters sidelined. While Mauricio Pochettino won't be too bothered with the youngsters being on the fringes, it's been quite a source of frustration for the players themselves, with Winks desperate to be included in England's World Cup squad and Walker-Peters disappointed to not feature as much as he would have liked this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Pochettino confirmed the injury to the 20-year-old defender in his press conference on Friday but didn't reveal what it is exactly.

"When you have all the players fit like we have, I think only Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters are out, and I think it's about picking your best starting XI," he said.

Kyle Walker-Peters is also out injured at the moment for anyone interested. He's got a hamstring injury. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 6, 2018

However, football.london Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold has revealed that the player is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, sources have reported that Winks has been administered an injection in his injured ankle in a bid to return him to action before the end of the season.