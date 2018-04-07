West Brom 1-1 Swansea: Abraham Strike Saves Swansea & All But Ends Baggies' Hopes of Survival

A sloppy game between relegation battlers sprung into life in the second half, as both West Brom and Swansea rustled the back of the net to ensure the spoils were shared at The Hawthorns.

A lacklustre first half saw Swansea arrive to the party late as the Baggies finally made good of their dominance in possession at the start of the second term, as Jay Rodriguez's poachers finish at the back post gave the league's cellar dwellers sight of a rare victory.

Tammy Abraham had other ideas as he struck in the final third of the game to hand the Swans an invaluable point away from home after out-muscling Jake Livermore in the penalty box, all but ending any hope Albion had of stringing together a late rally for survival.

FULL-TIME West Brom 1-1 Swansea



West Brom's dismissal of Alan Pardew earlier in the week paved the way for caretaker manager Darren Moore to oversee proceedings for the first time, where the toxic atmosphere simmering through Pardew's reign showed its first signs of dissipating at The Hawthorns.

Albion's positive start in possession and pressure in the final third paved the way for a number of chances for Rodriguez, Livermore and Chris Brunt in the opening 20 minutes - only for their efforts to be pulled wide or result in the intervention of Swans stopper Łukasz Fabiański.

Swansea meanwhile elected to deploy an 11-man block as they settled in their own half for much of the opening term, in large due to a failure to clear their lines after winning back possession.

Brunt proved to be the shining light for the Baggies in a half lacking quality across the park however, as the joint lowest scoring teams in the Premier League a failure to capitalise on opportunities became a theme of much of the afternoon for both clubs.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes ultimately fell the way of the visitors who should have taken the lead after Sam Clucas' drive through the middle of the Albion defence found Andrew Ayew, who could only stab his attempt wide of the upright.





An opportunity was returned in kind by West Brom on the stroke of half time after Fabiański was forced into a spectacular save from a powerfully struck volley by Rodriguez, ensuring the game remained goalless at the break.

The run of play continued to swing in the Baggies' favour following half time as they looked to shift the settled Swansea back five, and their persistence paid off just nine minutes into the second 45, much to the elation of the West Brom faithful.

A pinpoint delivery from Matt Phillips was flicked on by Salomon Rondon which found Rodriguez who had slipped past his defender at the back post to poke the ball home from close range - netting just the Baggies' 26th league goal of the campaign.

The opening goal proved instrumental in forcing Swansea out of their own half as they looked to go toe-to-toe with Albion for the first time in the match. Despite West Brom looking in control for much of the proceedings, the Swans energy burst swung the momentum in the visitors' favour.





Momentum which proved costly for the Premier League's cellar dwellers.





A rare corner for the Swans saw Abraham level the scores in the 75th minute after the striker out-muscled Livermore on the six-yard line to nod the ball past Ben Foster - an invaluable goal in the Welsh sides' hopes of survival.