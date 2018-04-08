'Absolute Trash': Tottenham Fans React to Eric Dier's Cameo Against Stoke in 2-1 Win

Eric Dier was instrumental in Tottenham's 3-1 win at Chelsea last week but fans weren't so impressed by his appearance as a substitute in the 2-1 success at Stoke on Saturday.

Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama started in central midfield as Mauricio Pochettino's men edged a resilient Potters side, and Dier made a brief cameo appearance as Spurs looked to seal the win.

Dier almost cost his side a goal within minutes of replacing Kenya international Wanyama, only for Stoke to mess up a solid chance to draw level.

Tottenham fans took to Twitter to vent their fury over Dier, who set up Dele Alli's first goal against Chelsea with a long range pass.

Trash performance, but another big three points. Dier was awful when he came on, nearly cost us the game. — FTHFC (@FreddieTHFC) April 7, 2018

Dier, only you could go from a worldie through ball one week against Chelsea, to absolute trash for 10mins against Stoke. — Dave (@Dave11_THFC) April 7, 2018

Eric Dier . . . Been terrible since coming in . . . And I’m a big fan of him! #THFC — John Hall (@JohnHall1985) April 7, 2018

Tottenham won thanks to Christian Eriksen's brace, although Harry Kane has claimed the second goal as his own, as Spurs continued in their bid to secure a top four spot and Champions League qualification.

Dier will be hopeful of starting Tottenham's next game, a Premier League tie with Manchester City at Wembley, before Spurs make the trip to the south coast to take on Brighton.