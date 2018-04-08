'Absolute Trash': Tottenham Fans React to Eric Dier's Cameo Against Stoke in 2-1 Win

By 90Min
April 08, 2018

Eric Dier was instrumental in Tottenham's 3-1 win at Chelsea last week but fans weren't so impressed by his appearance as a substitute in the 2-1 success at Stoke on Saturday.

Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama started in central midfield as Mauricio Pochettino's men edged a resilient Potters side, and Dier made a brief cameo appearance as Spurs looked to seal the win.

Dier almost cost his side a goal within minutes of replacing Kenya international Wanyama, only for Stoke to mess up a solid chance to draw level.

Tottenham fans took to Twitter to vent their fury over Dier, who set up Dele Alli's first goal against Chelsea with a long range pass.

Tottenham won thanks to Christian Eriksen's brace, although Harry Kane has claimed the second goal as his own, as Spurs continued in their bid to secure a top four spot and Champions League qualification.

Dier will be hopeful of starting Tottenham's next game, a Premier League tie with Manchester City at Wembley, before Spurs make the trip to the south coast to take on Brighton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now