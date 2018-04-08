Arjen Robben Admits Bayern Stay Is Not Necessarily His First Option This Summer Despite Title Win

Arjen Robben has not allowed himself to be overcome with too much emotion following Bayern Munich's title victory this weekend, with his personal situation still very much unresolved.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign, as is fellow winger Franck Ribery, and spoke very honestly and realistically after the 4-1 win over Augsburg.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speculation is floating around that the duo will both be given extensions by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, but Robben said, as quoted by kicker: "In football, anything is possible. You have to deal with it soberly.

"I'm not someone who says 'Bavaria is the first option'. Everyone plans for the next stage. This applies to Bayern, other clubs and me too, you have to plan and other clubs will contact me, of course, I have to worry. If all options are on the table, then I can make my decision.

"The only thing that is very important to me is this last month Then we'll see what happens. It's not always easy, of course. You must try to enjoy it and keep your concentration."

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

His head may be telling him not to expect anything, but surely the player's heart will be making the situation harder.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid man, who got himself on the scoresheet to help Bayern on their way to their sixth straight Bundesliga title, has enjoyed tremendous success with the Bavarian giants, winning an array of major trophies since his move in 2009.

The 34-year-old successfully established himself as one of the world's most feared wingers along with Ribery on the opposite flank, but has had to contend with a reduced role this season.

