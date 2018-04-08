Southampton travels to London to face Arsenal in a Premier League match on Sunday.

Arsenal enters Sunday in good form, winning its last four matches. In its most recent league game, Arsene Wenger's side defeated Stoke City 3-0, and Arsenal is coming off a 4-1 Thursday Europa League quarterfinal triumph over CSKA Moscow. The Gunners currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table with 51 points.

Southampton has struggled this season and is in danger of relegation, as it sits 18th in the table with just 28 points from 31 games. In its last match, Southampton was defeated by West Ham, 3-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.