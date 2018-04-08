Bold Report Claims Barcelona Will Make €50m Plus Andre Gomes Bid to Sign Bayern's David Alaba

Barcelona are reportedly planning on making an audacious summer bid for Bayern Munich's Austrian full back David Alaba.

According to a report in Don Balon via Sky Sports, Barcelona are willing to offer €50m plus midfielder Andre Gomes in exchange for the Bayern star.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Alaba is one of the most highly-regarded full backs in European football and has made almost 300 senior appearances for Bayern since joining as a 16-year-old in 2008. He's also a mainstay in the Austria national team and already has 60 caps to his name at the age of 25.

Alaba's versatility is likely to be one of the reasons for Barcelona's interest - the full back can play on either side of defence and is often used in a more attacking role when on international duty.

A return of 37 senior goals in just under 400 appearances shows Alaba is as much a threat going forward as he is defensively shrewd.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Andre Gomes, meanwhile, has found life difficult at Camp Nou since joining from Valencia in 2016 for a reported fee in excess of €35m.





Gomes has started just four games for the La Liga leaders this season and he has long been linked with a move away from the club, with Tottenham and Juventus reportedly interested in the 24-year old.

While Gomes looks set to leave this summer, it's unlikely that Bayern would part with one of their star men, especially with Alaba tied to a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021.