Brighton Manager Chris Hughton Rues 'Missed Opportunity' After Seagulls Draw With Huddersfield

Chris Hughton rued a 'missed opportunity' in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield, as Brighton wasted the chance to secure their Premier League safety.

Solly March's shot bounced off the post and Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to give Brighton a 29th minute lead, but they relinquished it just a few minutes later when Steve Mounie capitalised on Shane Duffy's poor backpass.

Davy Propper was sent off in the second half, meaning that Brighton were ultimately grateful to come away with a point.

FT: Ten-man Albion move a point closer to @PremierLeague safety. March opened the scoring before Mounie’s equaliser, and Propper saw red in the second half after a 50-50 challenge. Frustrating afternoon for the Seagulls at the Amex, but another point. #BHAFC 1 #HTAFC 1 #BHAHUD pic.twitter.com/YFCtqM8ntx — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 7, 2018

“In the end, it’s a hard-earned point because we were down to ten men," Hughton told Seagulls TV. "But it’s definitely a missed opportunity - we shot ourselves in the foot again.

“We started the game really well. Davy Propper had an early chance, as he went through one v one - and then we deservedly took the lead.

“But their goal gave them the lift they needed. In the end, we ended up hanging on because we were down to ten men. I have mixed emotions, because it was certainly a game that we gave away."

Propper was dismissed in the 74th minute for a misjudged challenge on Jonathan Hogg, a decision which Hughton described as 'harsh'. But it was Brighton who created the better chances in the last 15 minutes despite their disadvantage.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“Even with ten men, we’ve had the best chances of the game," said Hughton "They were both one v ones with the goalkeeper, and they had a fortuitous goal go their way. So on the balance of play and chances, it’s a game we should have won and deserved to win.”

Brighton now have 35 points and are seven points clear of the relegation zone, meaning that one more win will probably be enough to guarantee their safety. The Seagulls travel to Crystal Palace next Saturday.