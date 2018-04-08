Carlos Carvalhal 'Pleased' With Point After Hailing Swansea's Fighting Spirit in West Brom Comeback

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal was 'pleased' with taking a point away from the Hawthorns on Saturday after his side had to battle back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

The Swans paid for their lacklustre start to the game when Jay Rodriguez hit the back of the net in the 54th minute, a goal which ignited Carvalhal's side as Tammy Abraham responded from a corner with just 15 minutes of the game remaining.

The Swansea manager had expected a tough day at the office and was ultimately satisfied with a point which leaves the club in 15th place in the table, just four points ahead of 18th-placed Southampton who have two games in hand.

"I am [pleased with a point]. We expected a difficult game with a change of manager," Carvalhal told Sky Sports.

"The [West Brom] players are in a difficult position, and they made things difficult. We felt this during the game, they put some problems to us even though we controlled with our defensive organisation.

Could prove to be an important point for Swansea, & Abraham certainly needed a PL goal. But let's not sugarcoat it, that was an awful performance that felt reminiscent of the first half of the season. Abraham's header was Swansea's only effort on target - against the bottom club. — Stuart James (@StuartJamesGNM) April 7, 2018

"We must do better when we're on the ball, in the first half we knew that. In the second half, it was still the same, but after the goal, we reacted - we have a lot of strength in our head.

"The team's reaction was fantastic. We were nearer to the opponent's goal and did not gift too many opportunities to them. At the end, it's one point. We are trying to collect them to achieve a good number at the end, and this is one more."

With just five games remaining in the campaign Carvalhal admitted that his side's performance after going a goal down was the type of football that he wants to see more regularly as the club continue to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

"That team when we were losing 1-0 is more my team. It was more aggressive and they weren't afraid," Carvalhal added.

"Against Tottenham and Man United, our team played too much time without the ball, and they brought that a little here."It was not exactly like we wanted, we wanted to be more aggressive, but lucky for us we had time to react and earn a point.

"The big lesson we take is that we must play from the beginning, like we played after we conceded the first goal.

"We have four games at home. Our team is better when he play at home, and I have a conviction that together we can achieve and stay in the Premier League."