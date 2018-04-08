West Ham travels to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in a Premier League match.

Chelsea enters Saturday in fifth place in the Premier League table with 56 points, eight points behind fourth-place Tottenham. The Blues were defeated by Spurs last week at home, 3-1, and are on the outskirts in the race for a Champions League berth next season.

West Ham sits in 14th place on the table with just 33 points through 31 games on the season. David Moyes' squad has lost three out of its last four matches, but defeated Chelsea in December in will be looking to move further from the drop zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.