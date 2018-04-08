Darren Moore Eager for West Brom to Build on Swansea Draw After Stopping 8-Game Losing Streak

West Brom's caretaker manager Darren Moore was 'proud' of the Baggies' fighting spirit during the club's 1-1 draw with Swansea on Saturday, where he encouraged his side to build on the result which brought the club's eight game league losing streak to an end.

Alan Pardew's dismissal earlier in the week saw the former Albion defender take the reigns at the Hawthorns and Jay Rodriguez's second-half strike appeared to have moved the Baggies within touching distance of their first league victory since January, before Tammy Abraham levelled the scores with less than 15 minutes left on the clock.

The point ensured West Brom remain 10 points from safety, but Moore is content in taking one step at a time after the club its first Premier League point since sharing the spoils against Everton in January.

Speaking after the game, Moore told Sky Sports: "It's a proud moment. Everybody knows my connection here at the football club. To step out there it was a proud moment and really good to lead the team. I thank everybody out there today.

"It was a together spirit from everybody at the club and together we got that valuable point. It stops the rot and it sends everybody away with a point. It's not another loss.

🇯🇲 Darren Moore will become the first Jamaican to manage in the #PL in #WBASWA



➡️ https://t.co/PB94LOkJIj pic.twitter.com/hw3lehuHVG — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

"I'm always one for if you don't win the game, then don't lose it. The boys did that really. In recent weeks maybe if we'd have gone level, with that amount of time we might have lost the game.





"So I'm really pleased they showed resilience and character to stay in it and dig in for one another. I'm still delighted because it's something to build on."

Despite having to settle for a draw against the Swans after dominating large parts of the game, Moore was only intent on focusing on the positives.

He added: "To have three days to work with them, I thought the players were first class. I'm really, really delighted with them and we nearly came away with three good points. Everything what I asked of them, they did.

"You're always disappointed to concede from a set-play, but more than anything it's the response after it to stay in the game and get control back in the game."