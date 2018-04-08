David Moyes Suggests West Ham Star Needs to Work Harder in Training to Reach the Next Level

West Ham manager David Moyes has insisted Marko Arnautovic needs to work harder in training if he is to reach the next level.

The Austrian has had a good first season at the London Stadium following his summer move from Stoke City, despite a slow start.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He has hit nine goals and three assists in 24 appearances in the Premier League, and seemed to improve drastically when Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic as manager in November.

Speaking about his star man, the Scot said, as quoted by the club's official website: "I think Marko can get even better. I think his training can improve - Marko is a really good player and I still think he can practice more and improve more. If he works on the small things and still looks to improve, he could become an even better player than he is already."

In the past, Arnautovic has been criticised for his attitude and work ethic and Moyes' comments do suggest that there is still a hint of those traits within the player - although it certainly hasn't shown in games lately.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is without doubt one of West Ham's most important players now, and there does appear to be a new-found maturity and work ethic where that wasn't always evident at Stoke.

The Irons will be needing him to continue his good form until the end of the season - the club lie 14th in the Premier League table, five points clear of danger. They face Chelsea on Sunday in the late kick off.

