Ernesto Valverde Warns Against Complacency as Barcelona Equal Unbeaten Record in La Liga

Ernesto Valverde insisted Barcelona must learn to maintain their rhythm better following his side's 3-1 win over Leganes on Saturday evening.

On a night where the 54-year-old was celebrating his 50th match in charge, Lionel Messi put the hosts into a commanding lead in the first half with two impressive finishes.

However, after doubling their lead, Barca allowed Los Legionarios an opportunity to get back into the game, which the visitors did with 20 minutes to go as Nabil El Zhar rifled home from the edge of the area.

And although Messi wrapped up his hat-trick in the dying moments; securing a record-equalling 38th game unbeaten and extending the lead at the top of La Liga to 12 points, Valverde insisted to ESPN his side still have a lot to improve on.

“We were great in the first half, generating a lot of chances and we could have had a bigger lead”, he said.“But we didn’t keep the rhythm going after the break, we slowed down a little bit.

”It happened against Athletic [Bilbao] and Roma, too. Then we make an error and Leganes are back in the game.

"We have to maintain our rhythm better than that. After a great first half, we’re left with the sensation that we put ourselves in danger slightly.”

Barcelona now prepare for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening as they travel to Rome with a 4-1 lead from the opening encounter at the Camp Nou last week.