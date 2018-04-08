Football Fans React to Wayne Rooney's Foul-Mouthed Outburst After Substitution in Merseyside Derby

By 90Min
April 08, 2018

Premier League fans have taken to Twitter in their droves, to offer their opinions on Everton ace Wayne Rooney's foul-mouthed outburst following his premature substitution in Saturday's 0-0 Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

In a rare moment of entertainment in an otherwise drab affair, England's all-time record goalscorer was less than happy at being hauled off just 57 minutes in by his manager Sam Allardyce, and was spotted on camera venting his spleen with an expletive thrown in for good measure.


Naturally, the ever opinionated world of Twitter had a variety of reactions to the incident:


Now at the age of 33, Rooney has been used increasingly sparingly since making the switch from Manchester United back to his boyhood club at the start of the season. 

Despite being utilised in a deeper position on the pitch than he is accustomed to, Rooney has still managed to score on 11 occasions for his side this season.

In other news, Everton are believed to be plotting a £25m summer switch for West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell, as they look to find cover for their first choice left back Leighton Baines. 

Cresswell has produced some impressive performances this season despite his side's woeful form, and the Toffees could well look to bring in the 28-year-old to strengthen their team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now