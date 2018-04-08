Football Fans React to Wayne Rooney's Foul-Mouthed Outburst After Substitution in Merseyside Derby

Premier League fans have taken to Twitter in their droves, to offer their opinions on Everton ace Wayne Rooney's foul-mouthed outburst following his premature substitution in Saturday's 0-0 Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

In a rare moment of entertainment in an otherwise drab affair, England's all-time record goalscorer was less than happy at being hauled off just 57 minutes in by his manager Sam Allardyce, and was spotted on camera venting his spleen with an expletive thrown in for good measure.





Naturally, the ever opinionated world of Twitter had a variety of reactions to the incident:

Wayne Rooney appeared to shout “Fucking bullshit” from the bench. Honest and accurate assessment of the game. He’s got the makings of being an excellent pundit. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2018





Amazing scenes as Rooney throws his hair off in disgust pic.twitter.com/6Xg4Jf206p — King Kenny Stand (@KingKennyStand) April 7, 2018

A reply of Rooney’s reaction to going off in the derby #lfc pic.twitter.com/m3W6Wdif9Q — mainstand red (@mainstandred) April 7, 2018

Rooney throwing a wobbly is the most exciting thing to happen all game 😂 — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) April 7, 2018

That "handshake" from Rooney when he came off is proof that Sam Allardyce has lost the dressing room despite what some players say. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 7, 2018

Now at the age of 33, Rooney has been used increasingly sparingly since making the switch from Manchester United back to his boyhood club at the start of the season.

Despite being utilised in a deeper position on the pitch than he is accustomed to, Rooney has still managed to score on 11 occasions for his side this season.

In other news, Everton are believed to be plotting a £25m summer switch for West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell, as they look to find cover for their first choice left back Leighton Baines.

Cresswell has produced some impressive performances this season despite his side's woeful form, and the Toffees could well look to bring in the 28-year-old to strengthen their team.