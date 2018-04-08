'He Turned Into Maldini': Newcastle Fans Stunned With Defender's Great Performance Against Leicester

Newcastle fans were sent into a state of shock over the performance of their Welsh defender Paul Dummett in the 2-1 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been widely criticised since becoming a regular in the Newcastle side, however this season has seen Dummett make the left-back spot his own, putting in solid defensive performances on a consistent basis.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Dummett has played a pivotal role in Newcastle's recent upturn in performances, helping the team secure two clean sheets in their last three matches. The strong run of form is set to see Newcastle maintain their Premier League status for next season.

Their third straight win in a row came away at Leicester, a tough place to go to for any Premier League side. However, it was the performance of Dummett which saw Newcastle fans lose their mind.

Coming up against skilful and pacy wingers all game, the left-back managed to reach levels that kept Riyad Mahrez among others quiet for the majority of the game.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Three wins in a row should see Newcastle to safety, in what would be an incredible achievement for Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard, who has had minimal transfer funds to improve the squad with, has made Championship players capable of playing at a good Premier League level.

None have developed more than Paul Dummett and, after the Leicester performance, one Newcastle fan even claimed the Welshman has turned into Paolo Maldini, the former Milan and Italy man regarded as one of the best defenders of all time.

Here is a selection of the best tweets from Magpie fans: