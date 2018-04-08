Italian Report Claims Liverpool Star Has 'Verbal Agreement' With Juventus Ahead of Summer Move

Italian website Calciomercato have claimed that Emre Can's transfer to Juventus this summer is edging closer to completion, contrary to what some other sources have reported.

The Italian outlet have reported that Can has a verbal agreement with Juventus which will see him sign for the Old Lady once his contract expires at Liverpool.

It's stated that Juve's priority is to get the deal wrapped up as soon as possible with an official announcement so they can move onto different transfer targets.

A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer. Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother 😱🤔😂 I don't know what Emre will do next season ... #shoutouttomymum #fakenews https://t.co/AnMyf4Ho9I pic.twitter.com/oBJ8vOg1kx — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 5, 2018

If the Liverpool midfielder was to make the switch to Turin, it would be seen as great business by Juventus. It would also allow them to spend a big chunk of the €30m ready to be spent on two midfielders this summer on another target.

Calciomercato point out that some of the €30m would go towards paying Can a free transfer premium, as well as providing commission to his agents for arranging the deal.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

This news is contrary to some recent reports, along with Can stating he will not be decide his future until the end of the season, while some sources have claimed renewed efforts from Liverpool could persuade the 24-year-old to stay at Anfield.

This transfer saga has gone on for an eternity, and although there have been links with Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent months, Juventus looks like the most likely destination for Can.