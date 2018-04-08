Javi Gracia Bemoans Watford's Inability to Defend in Dead Ball Situations After Burnley Loss

Watford boss Javi Gracia saw his side lose 2-1 at home to Burnley even after playing the better football and drawing first blood.

Roberto Pereyra stole the lead for the home side in the 61st minute of the match, which Watford had dominated up until that point. But things took a wild turn after Sean Dyche sent Sam Vokes on, with the forward scoring off his first touch of the ball, just 20 seconds after being subbed on, following a long free-kick that was played into his path by Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Before the Hornets could get a hold of their bearings, they were stunned again, this time by Jack Cork, who headed in Stephen Ward's pass after another free-kick was hit into the box three minutes later.

"I think we dominated most of the game," Gracia said to BBC Sport after the disheartening loss. "We had more possession, we had more shots on target, we had 10 corners kicks against 1, but it wasn't enough. We should have killed the game, we didn't and after that we lost.

"They didn't surprise us. We knew their style of play, we lost again in a similar way as the last game - two set-pieces, a long pass, the second ball, and we are unhappy today. We're unhappy and will try to do better next time."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

The Spanish boss also expressed his displeasure with his team's weaknesses when it comes to defending set plays.

"They scored two goals in three minutes," he added. "We tried to work on these defensive actions because we have conceded too many goals this way and we are losing points."