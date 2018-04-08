Jose Mourinho Attempts to Quash Paul Pogba Feud After 'Phenomenal' Derby Performance

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho seemed delighted following his side's extraordinary 3-2 win against bitter rivals Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Speaking at his post match press conference, as reported by the Guardian, Mourinho seemed particularly keen to heap praise upon Paul Pogba, who scored two of his side's three second half goals in the match.

“He played well against Swansea, he produced some very good work in training, and along with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera he was phenomenal against City," Mourinho said.

“At half-time I said I wanted my defenders to be more confident and need to see more from Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sánchez, but I told my midfield players they didn’t need to improve. They were already playing well, and once we got the goals we knew we were mentally strong enough to see the game out."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mourinho insisted that he did not panic at half time despite his side going in at the break 2-0 down, and also expressed his pride at being currently the only side to beat City at the Etihad Stadium in the league all season.

“Sometimes when you are losing the instinct is to change things immediately, but I didn’t have that feeling so we stayed the same." he said.

"We have a good chance to finish second now, we needed points to make sure we could do that and we managed to get them in the most difficult place, the stadium where no one else in the league has managed to win this season.”