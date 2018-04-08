Jose Mourinho Reveals What Was Said During Chat With Pep Guardiola After Thrilling Derby Comeback

Jose Mourinho has disclosed the full extent of his conversation with Pep Guardiola, after the two engaged in a tete-a-tete when the final whistle rang at the end of the pulsating Manchester derby.

Trailing by two goals at half-time and on the precipice of an embarrassing submission, Mourinho's side rallied to produce an exhilarating second half display, and spoil City's party.

However, despite this title deferring victory, Mourinho revealed he had in fact congratulated Pep on his imminent triumph.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by the Mirror, Mourinho admitted: "I congratulated them for the title. They deserve the title. They have more points than the others, and they gave no chance to the others.

"The number of points City win it by is going to reflect how much better they've been."

In regard to United's chances of overcoming their cross town rivals over an entire campaign next time out, Mourinho decreed: "Can we catch them next season? We'll have to work and see."

Here's our report on that epic encounter! https://t.co/mwQIpjRIKQ — 90min (@90min_Football) April 7, 2018

The 55-year-old also took the opportunity to once again reaffirm the credentials of both his players and himself, having come under fire for their tactical approach throughout the season.

He stated: "We are not the team that people think we are, we aren't as bad as people think we are, I'm not as bad a manager as people think I am and the players aren't as bad as people think they are."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite United's plaudits, City's title celebrations have merely been put on temporary hold. Pep Guardiola's men need just six more points to clinch the title

They play Tottenham next week at Wembley.