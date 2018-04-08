Jurgen Klopp Pleased With Liverpool Display in Merseyside Derby Stalemate at Goodison Park

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was satisfied with his Liverpool side's showing in their 0-0 Merseyside derby draw with Everton on Saturday.

The Reds rode out a late push from the hosts to try and wrest all three points at Goodison Park, but Klopp's men held firm to pick up a deserved point.

The Champions League quarter finalists bossed the majority of the game until they tired in the final 20 minutes and, speaking to Sky Sports after the contest, Klopp explained why he was happy to come away with a share of the spoils.



Asked if the result was a decent one, Klopp said: "Yeah, absolutely. We controlled it for 60 or 70 minutes, we had plenty of chances and we had the biggest chance of the first half.

"I think until the end it wasn't the game that people wanted. We came here looking for a result and we have one. It wasn't a '1A' performance but it's '1B' and we take that. I liked it. We were intense but not too aggressive.

"At the end with Everton's three crosses it was close but I'm completely fine with the result."

Liverpool have now kept five clean sheets since Virgil van Dijk's Premier League debut.



No other team has more in the same period.



💪 pic.twitter.com/YlGMbbhyZn — bet365 (@bet365) April 7, 2018

Loris Karius was called upon to deny Yannick Bolasie from opening the scoring in the first half - the German producing an outstanding stop to tip the winger's shot wide of the goal - and Klopp stated it was a save worthy of earning a point.



He continued: "It was a nice one! It was very important so let's carry on. It was a good point to get and we don't have a long drive home now!"

Klopp, who also revealed he was unsure if Mohamed Salah would be fit for the return leg of their last-eight clash with Manchester City, also commented on the return to fitness of Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ings.

Full Time 0-0. Everton have gone 17 games without a win in the Merseyside derby. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 7, 2018

The pair started the game against the Toffees after long-term injuries and Klopp added he was happy with their individual displays.



He said: "It was intense for them. Ask Danny if he can come in here and speak yet! And Clyne is such a model player. He hadn't played for nine months and put in that kind of performance.

"Danny isn't used to that position and he needs more matches but he will deliver goals again."