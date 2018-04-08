Leicester City Confident of Landing England Under-21 Star & Norwich Midfielder James Maddison

Leicester City are confident of securing the services of James Maddison this summer, leading the race ahead of interest from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town, according to the Sun.

The British tabloid have reported that Leicester have lined up Maddison as the potential replacement for winger Riyad Mahrez, although the 21-year-old's best position is seen in the number 10 role.

Maddison is very highly rated by Norwich City, and it is reported that the Foxes will have to pay £17m for the England Under-21 international.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Maddison has lit up the Championship this season, scoring 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. It is no wonder Premier League clubs are willing to pay big money to land the exciting prospect, with big boys Man City and Tottenham very interested in Maddison along with Huddersfield.

Although a move to either City or Tottenham may look the most tempting to Maddison, a move to Leicester or Huddersfield could see him get the maximum amount of minutes in the Premier League that is required for a youngster to reach his potential.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Having said that, Guardiola and Pochettino have showed they are managers willing to give game time to youngsters in order to develop them as much as possible.

A move to City or Tottenham may not see him get as much game time, but could instead see Maddison reach his maximum potential under the guidance of two of the best coaches in the world.

Although £17m sounds a lot of money for a Championship player, he could prove to be a very smart signing in the long term for any of the Premier League clubs interested in him.