Mario Balotelli Mocks Manchester United a Shade Too Early in Dramatic Manchester Derby

Like many football fans on Saturday, Mario Balotelli was a little too quick to talk as Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead against bitter rivals Manchester United.

City looked on course to seal the Premier League title at the earliest stage in the competition's history as they headed into the dressing room with the score at 2-0 at half time.

Manchester Utd.. Lmfao

Manchester City.. 💙

Come on city!!! — Mario Balotelli (@FinallyMario) April 7, 2018

But a spirited second half display from the Red Devils left the home side, and all the early tweeters, with egg on their face.

It is always tempting to write tweets as live events take place, but one always runs the risk of those tweets not ageing particularly well.

As City dominated in the first half, former striker Balotelli wrote "Manchester United Lmfao.. Manchester City.. (sky blue heart emoji) Come on City!!!"

The ex-cult hero was joined by many other City fans as they lapped up the utter exhibition first half, but they all looked rather silly by the end of the game.

A quickfire brace from Paul Pogba and a Chris Smalling tap in completely shellshocked the home side, who couldn't find an equaliser because of some poor finishing and great David de Gea goalkeeping.

