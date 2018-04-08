Mauricio Pochettino Claims Stoke Were Harder to Beat on Saturday Than Chelsea Last Week

Tottenham manager Maurico Pochettino was delighted with his side's 2-1 win against Stoke City on Saturday, claiming the game was 'tougher' than their success at Chelsea last weekend.

A brace from Christian Eriksen in the second half, the second belatedly given to the Dane despite Harry Kane's protest he touched the ball, came either side of Mame Biram Diouf's equaliser, with Spurs surviving some late pressure to claim all three points, much to the delight of Pochettino.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I told you in my press conference yesterday that it should be a more difficult game than against Chelsea because to match the hunger and motivation of Stoke and play in a difficult atmosphere is always tough.

"That's what happened during the game. It was a tougher game, but I think we deserved the victory. We were better, but we suffered a lot. We fought a lot to get the three points."

Spurs' last six goals across all competitions:



⚽️ Christian Eriksen

⚽️ Christian Eriksen

⚽️ Dele Alli

⚽️ Dele Alli

⚽️ Christian Eriksen

⚽️ Christian Eriksen



Sorry, Harry. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XT3anEE70E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2018

The win for Spurs moves them level on points with Liverpool in third with 67, although they still have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side.

More importantly perhaps, Pochettino's men have opened up an 11 point gap on Chelsea in fifth, with the Argentine pleased with his side's attitude throughout the game at the bet365 Stadium.

He continued, stating: "I think the performance was very professional. It wasn't fantastic like against Chelsea but I think the performance was professional.

"I am so happy because the three points puts us in a very good position in the table in the race for the top four."