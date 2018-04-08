Outrageous French Report Claims PSG Will Sell Edinson Cavani to Fund Move for Liverpool Superstar

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer - and will look to sell Edinson Cavani to help fund the switch.

That's the bold claim made by French publication le10sport, who reckon the Egyptian would cost in the region of £200m to prise away from Anfield.

The ex-Roma and Chelsea winger only joined the Reds last summer for a bargain £37m but is already been linked with a move away from the club after a sensational debut campaign.

Salah has plundered 38 goals in all competitions and his stock is sky high - Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been credited with interest in the star, but would face a mountainous task trying to sign him.

Liverpool finally sold star man Philippe Coutinho in January and would therefore be hugely unwilling to let their new best player Salah leave as well.

But as everybody knows in football money talks, and PSG have plenty of that. Owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is desperate for Champions League glory and wants to assemble a squad of players capable of delivering the ultimate prize.

That said, the Ligue 1 champions-to-be must fork out £166m for loan star Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season, which makes it difficult to see how they could possibly swoop for Salah.

le10sport reckon they will try to cash in on club record goalscorer Cavani with a view to deploying Salah as a central striker, but the Uruguayan is 31 now and would arguably not fetch top dollar.

In short, it's essentially a ludicrous claim from the French publication and Liverpool fans shouldn't worry too much - Salah appears to be loving his football at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and is utterly adored by the supporters.

