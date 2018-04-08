Pep Guardiola Refuses to Blame Team Selection for Dramatic Derby Defeat After Pogba Magic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he and his side feel bad for Blues supporters following their 3-2 home loss to bitter rivals Manchester United.

City looked well on their way to clinching the title as they went in at half time 2-0 up, but capitulated in the second half and will now have to wait at least another week before they can mathematically secure first spot.

Speaking at his post match press conference, as reported by Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "We did absolutely everything. In the first half of the game was almost over, we created enough chances and had good situations but [the result] is ok. We're a little sad, of course, for our fans, our people, our players and especially to arrive in a good mood on Tuesday [Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Liverpool]."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Catalan went on to defend his decision to rest key players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, saying: "If you win the pick-up [selection] is nice, we played good in the first half and in the second half as well, sometimes you have to understand and see what happens in the game affects the result."





City now turn their attention towards Tuesday's Champions League second leg clash against Liverpool, where they will attempt to overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat, and when asked about whether this defeat to United may affect his side psychologically, Guardiola admitted that he didn't know.

"We will see." he said. "Our heads are up, we will step forward and say 'ok guys we are here try and go and do it'."



