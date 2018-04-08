Pep Guardiola Reportedly Agrees New Man City Deal & Will Become Best Paid Manager in the World

Pep Guardiola is set to become the world's best paid manager after agreeing a new deal with Manchester City that will see him land £20m-a-year, according to a report.

The Catalonian's current contract with the club is set to expire in just over 12 months time; however, unlike his time at Bayern Munich, the 47-year-old has been tipped to extend that agreement for some time.

And according to the Mirror, new terms were finalised when the master tactician visited owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak with his players during their warm-weather camp in Abu Dhabi last month.

Lot of gibberish around about Guardiola because they lost a couple of games. Doesn't coach his defence. Doesn't have That Plan B. Who knew he was so dumb?! — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) April 8, 2018

The new deal will see Guardiola extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium for an additional year, meaning the ex-Barcelona coach with remain in Manchester until 2020, as well as become the world's highest paid manager; scooping a cool £384,000-a-week.

One of the primary reasons City have been able to tie down the adored orchestrator is due to the former defensive midfielder and his family taking to life fondly in the north west; recently purchasing the flat they initially rented during his first few months at the Citizens.

A Pep Guardiola team has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in almost 3 years, since with Bayern Munich in May 2015 pic.twitter.com/rYmW3uHtnR — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 7, 2018

However, another is the fact that the 47-year-old wants to continue the project he has started with the Sky Blues; with several players under his stewardship still yet to reach their peak years.



Manchester City do, however, face a daunting task to take their silverware haul to three this campaign, with Guardiola's men currently 3-0 down on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, with the second leg at the Etihad Stadium to come on Tuesday.