Atletico Madrid makes the short trip to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday to face Real Madrid in a La Liga derby.

Real Madrid enters Saturday after defeating Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Real has won its past four league matches as well, with their last league win coming against Las Palmas, 3-0. Paced by an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo, Real is back to its winning ways after an uneven section to the season.

Atletico Madrid has also been in spectacular form and sit in second place on the La Liga table with 67 points, four ahead of Real Madrid. This match will have heavy implications on both teams, though their attempts to catch Barcelona, which paces the league with 76 points, are likely to come up short.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.