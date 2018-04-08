The U.S. women's national team didn't start their match against Mexico on the best foot Sunday but a goal and four assists from Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring her 100th goal gave the Americans a 6-2 win in Houston.

The USWNT opened the scoring off a beautifully weighted through-ball from Rapinoe to Mallory Pugh that saw the young American score her fifth goal of the year.

The two teams then traded giving away goals off of corners, with Mexico taking a brief 2-1 lead before Lindsey Horan scored the equalizer with a powerful header in the 25th minute.

Then it was Lloyd's turn to shine, as her header right in front of goal marked international goal No. 100 and added another footnote to her historic international career.

Alex Morgan then scored one more to give the USWNT a 4-2 lead going into halftime.

Rapinoe turned from provider to scorer for the Americans' fifth before Alex Morgan put the finishing touches on the game with a goal off a deflected cross from another Rapinoe corner.

This just feels like piling on. From down 2-1 to up 6-2, it's been a wild Sunday (via @FOXSoccer) #USAvMEX pic.twitter.com/jPJ6QtwYXi — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 8, 2018

The USWNT won the first game 4–1 in Jacksonville on Thursday night with goals from Pugh, Lloyd and two from Morgan.