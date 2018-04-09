Antonio Conte Admits He's 'Bored' of Complaining About 'Wasteful' Chelsea Following West Ham Draw

Frustrated Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is bored of commenting on the wastefulness of his players, as the Blues slipped up against West Ham on Sunday.

The Italian watched on as his players created a number of great chances in the second half at Stamford Bridge, but failed to put the stubborn Hammers to the sword.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Irons came away with a 1-1 draw despite Chelsea having 23 shots in the match, and Conte's verdict is that such performances have happened all too often this term.

He said after the game, as quoted by the Sun: "We must be realistic. If we’re not able to win this type of game, we are talking about what?

"You must win this game if you want to reach a target. In this case, if we wanted to reach a place in the Champions League. Other teams are clinical. They create chances, they are ready to suffer and win the game.

"I’m very frustrated and I hope my players go home and stay frustrated because, in this way, we have the right mentality. Otherwise, if we accept this result and say we were unlucky today then we are not building anything positive for the future.

"I’m repeating this many times and I’m getting bored. You are listening always to the same - not clinical."

The result effectively kills off any lingering hopes that the club could finish amongst the Champions League places, and will only accelerate reports that Conte will leave at the end of the season.

