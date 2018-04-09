Arsenal Revealed to Lead the Premier League's Top 6...in Entirely Unwanted Statistic

Arsenal lead the way ahead of their fellow top six sides in the latest statistic surrounding costly errors leading directly to goals.

Arsene Wenger's side have produced far and away the most out of any other side in the Premier League's top six on 14, with Shane Long's opener for Southampton in Sunday's clash at the Emirates the latest example.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Despite recovering to secure a 3-2 win, Arsenal's defensive frailties throughout the season are sure to deny them a place in this season's top four with the gap between them and north London rivals Spurs now 13 points.

The Gunner's remarkable 14 defensive errors leading directly to an opponent scoring equates to almost one costly error every other game.

Most errors that have directly led to goal in the Premier League of the 'big six':



1⃣ Arsenal - 14

2⃣ Tottenham - 8

3⃣ Manchester City - 6

4⃣ Liverpool - 5

5⃣ Chelsea - 3

6⃣ Manchester United - 3 pic.twitter.com/kTD9zGUayA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea have produced the least amount of costly errors which perhaps comes as no surprise given the two sides' impressive clean sheet records this season of 16 and 14 respectively.

In a defence which had been plagued by individual errors last season, Liverpool are showing signs of progress defensively under Jurgen Klopp having produced only five costly errors this campaign.

Manchester City and Tottenham have been found guilty of six and eight costly defensive errors respectively, however neither come close to Arsenal's worrying statistic of 14.