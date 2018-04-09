Arsene Wenger Hails Welbeck & Praises Arsenal 'Spirit' After Fighting Back to Beat Southampton

Arsene Wenger was pleased with his team's mental strength in their team's dramatic 3-2 win over struggling Southampton.

Arsenal recovered from going a goal down - to Shane Long's opener in the first half - to win their 150th game at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger made changes to the side who came out 4-1 winners against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and was pleased with the players' response.

"When you play every three days it is difficult to get into the pace of the game, and when you look at the game today, we were twice in difficult situations at 1-0 down and at 2-2, and again we found the response to win the game," he told Sky Sports after the game.

"It shows we have the resources, and the spirit especially I would say, that even when the legs don't respond as much as you want, we have the mental resources still to win the game."

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in seven goals in the Premier League this season (six goals, one assist); the most of any Arsenal player in their first seven appearances in the competition. Gunner. pic.twitter.com/NxpgviwTVy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2018

The Emirates crowd started to become frustrated in the first half as Arsenal searched for an equaliser, but Wenger has insisted that it is down to the team to provide entertainment for the crowd.

"At the start of the game I think people were impatient because we played against a very good team, but at the end of the game when it became more lively the team stood behind the team," he continued.

"We want to win every game, we believe every win makes you stronger, and the team knows that as well.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"When you come to the Emirates you see football and you see goals. Recently we have scored a minimum of three goals, you see good goals, and that what you want to give to your fans."

Danny Welbeck has been in and out of the team so far this season, and Wenger praised the striker's performance as he got the winning goal

"He made an outstanding contribution today," Wenger added. "That shows when Danny is fit, and can play week in, week out, he comes back to his level. That's what I said many times, and I'm happy he shows it."