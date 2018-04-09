Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Left With 'Sour Taste' After Madrid Derby Ends in Stalemate

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has revealed he left the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with a "sour taste" after failing to claim all three points during his side's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

Atleti found themselves under the cosh for the most part, with Cristiano Ronaldo finally making Los Blancos' dominance count shortly after half-time with a superb volley to mark his 650th career goal.





However, four minutes later, the visitors were back on level terms, as Antoine Griezmann blasted home from around 12 yards after he took advantage of the out-of-position Keylor Navas to claim a share of the spoils.

Griezmann just scored against Real Madrid and did the Fortnite celebration. What a hero. pic.twitter.com/uTR9F6QqSd — - (@vilsonb_) April 8, 2018

But despite stretching their unbeaten run at the home of Real Madrid to five games, Simeone insisted to beIN Sports, as quoted by Marca, that his side deserved more than just a point.

"I'm not happy because we wanted to win," he noted."They started better and it was difficult for us to get involved, but we created danger and we responded immediately to their goal.

"I leave with a sour taste."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

It has been results like Sunday's that has provoked several high profile clubs from around the world to register their interest in Simeone, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain the latest to be linked.

However, following Atletico Madrid's derby day draw, the Argentine clarified that the only team he wishes to manage plays at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti probably the best team in the world when it comes to transitions between the defensive phase and the attacking phase. Similar to Mou's Madrid.



Simeone is a wizard of a tactician, but doesn't get many plaudits due to the negative style he deploys sometimes. — Youssef Amin (@PositionaIPIay) April 8, 2018

"I want the club to keep improving and that's why I'm staying because I think we can keep growing", he added."I try to do everything possible so that everyone who grows the club stays.

"We work to improve the team, and whenever the team improves, the club will improve."