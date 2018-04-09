Barcelona Lead Race to Sign Christian Eriksen as Spurs Contract Talks Reportedly Stall

La Liga champions elect Barcelona are reportedly in the lead to sign Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer. The Dane has only two years left on the four year contract he signed with Spurs back in 2016, and the lack of silverware in north London could prompt the midfielder to make a switch to Camp Nou.

The player himself doesn't seem to be all to worried about his future - regardless of wherever it takes him; but Eriksen has hinted that a new Spurs deal is in the works as chairman Daniel Levy attempts to tie down his key players to new long term contracts.

However, as long as a new deal eludes the Danish player of the year, transfer rumours will persist, and it seems to be the case that Barcelona are on the prowl.

According to Daily Star, La Blaugrana are eyeing up a potential move for Eriksen to strengthen their midfield, with Andres Iniesta's Catalan future looking increasingly unlikely to continue much longer.

It could be that the club see Eriksen as the long term successor to the Spanish Barca stalwart, but the bookies make the soon to be crowned La Liga champions as the favourites to get the player's signature once the summer transfer window opens.

Should Eriksen make the move, it would add yet another huge name to an already star studded lineup of attacking talent - though no specific fee has been suggested for his switch.

A Lionel Messi inspired victory took Barcelona one step further to securing the league title on Saturday evening, and the club look only weeks away from lifting La Liga - perhaps something for the trophyless Eriksen to consider.