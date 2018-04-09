Bayern Munich & PSG Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Loan Star Ahead of Possible Summer Move

Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy has been turning heads since he left the Blues to join Newcastle on loan earlier this year.

The starlet had already shown glimpses of his talent whilst on loan at Watford and when afforded opportunities at Chelsea, but this recent loan move to the north east has seen him really prove his worth, and his performances are one of the key reasons the Magpies look certain to remain in the top flight this year.

Newcastle are understood to be looking for a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, but if Chelsea are indeed willing to let him go, there could be some huge competition, with Sky Sports reporting that German giants Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 champions elect Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs who have asked to be informed if Kenedy does become available.

Neither side have tabled a bid, but they have requested that the Blues let them know if there will be any transfer plans afoot as it relates to the player.

Bayern, in particular, are now considering options with veteran pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery's contracts set to expire in the summer.

Kenedy himself may have reservations regarding his move back to Chelsea, having only featured on 27 occasions since joining from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte's future, he might wait until a decision is taken until deciding what's best.

Ultimately, though, the club will have the final say as to whether he stays or goes. But he should be feeling encouraged by news of him attracting attention from the likes of Bayern and PSG.