Claude Puel's Training Methods Reportedly 'Create Strained Atmosphere' Within Leicester City Squad

Claude Puel is battling against growing unrest in the Leicester City dressing room due to his methods and training regime, despite the Foxes' pursuit of European football.

Puel's relationship with some of his players is reportedly (via The Telegraph) becoming fractious due to his constant chopping and changing of his team, creating a strained atmosphere at the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

Claude Puel has been shortlisted for the Barclays Manager of the Month award for March! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bhAl4MnWgF — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 5, 2018

Since the Frenchman lead the Foxes to a 4-1 victory over former club Southampton in December, Puel has managed only four wins from the last 15 Premier League games and while the owners are concerned with recent results and performances, it is not thought that his position is under threat.





Puel's unpredictable team selections and alleged reluctance to communicate with players over decisions are creating increased tension between him and his Leicester players, and has left his fellow staff members bewildered.





Shinji Okazaki was surprisingly dropped for Saturday's disappointing loss at home to Newcastle, while there have been many other tactical decisions which have left players confused. With similar accusations labelled at the Frenchman over his decisions and handling of players at Southampton.

The defeat against Newcastle and the fact that Burnley won at Watford meant that Burnley are six points ahead of Leicester and that dealt the Foxes a major blow in the race to finish in an Europa League spot this season - with the Foxes travelling to Turf Moor next weekend.

Both Burnley and Leicester have six games left to keep each other out of the final Europa League spot for next season. The potential of securing European football is said to be playing a key part in Claude Puel's future.