David Moyes Insists Relegation Battle Isn't Over as West Ham Rescue a Point Against Chelsea

West Ham manager David Moyes believes his side's position in the Premier League table is 'not comfortable enough', despite a great point away at Chelsea.

The Hammers gained an unlikely share of the spoils after substitute Javier Hernandez cancelled out Cesar Azpilicueta's first half strike to take the club to 34 points - six clear of Southampton in 18th.

Chelsea had 23 shots in the game and should have sealed victory, but West Ham stayed in it thanks to some great goalkeeping by much maligned stopper Joe Hart and a crisp finish from Chicharito against the run of play.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said: "I'm not disappointed. I thought we played against a really slick Chelsea team, particularly in the first half, and I was happy to get in only 1-0 down.

"We gave away a really poxy first goal. If it had been a really good footballing goal... it was a bad goal. But we were always in with a chance at 1-0.

"It's not comfortable enough [West Ham's position in the table]. From where we are, I want to try and push on. We've picked up four points from two games."

"We'll get ready for that one [next game versus Stoke City] and, if we perform the way we've been doing, we'll give ourselves a great chance."

The Irons have a tough run-in so need to bring their A-game for the final stretch. After hosting Stoke on April 16th, they face Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester City, Manchester United and Everton.

