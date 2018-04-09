Gary Neville Labels Super Agent Mino Raiola 'a Joke' After Pogba to Man City Links

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has responded furiously to claims this week that Paul Pogba was offered to Manchester City in the transfer window.

Ahead of the Manchester Derby, City boss Pep Guardiola had said super agent Mino Raiola offered him the opportunity to lure Pogba away from Old Trafford to the Etihad, raising eyebrows across the footballing world.

While Pogba, Raiola and Mourinho have all commented on the claims since, it was the midfielder who seemingly had the final word with a match-winning brace in the Manchester derby on Saturday to help stave off City's near-inevitable title win.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville offered his frank assessment on the claims, suggesting Guardiola may have been lying in order to destabilise United ahead of the game.

He said: "When I saw the stories breaking in the last 24 hours the problem was - I think Jose said before the game - either Raiola or Pep is lying.

"Pep is probably being a bit mischievous, there is no doubt about that. And Raiola, well, I think he would lie to anyone really."

Neville didn't hold back in his criticism of Raiola, calling the infamous super agent a 'joke'.

Jose Mourinho has spoken to Mino Raiola about Guardiola's Pogba claim and Raiola has denied it. Someone isn't telling the truth. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) April 7, 2018

He continued: "He's a bit of a joke really. He's a poor reflection on Paul Pogba."

Following United's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory - where perhaps City now wish Pogba was in their ranks - United boss Jose Mourinho also weighed in on the situation surrounding Raiola.

"We know Guardiola and Mino, the relationship is not the best, so it's normal that sometimes they can come with a little touch on each other," Mourinho said, implying Guardiola's claim was an attempt at unsettling Pogba's agent.

Raiola has denied ever offering Pogba's services to Guardiola, meaning the only thing that's clear from the situation is that someone isn't being truthful.