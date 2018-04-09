Gennaro Gattuso Laments 'Missed Opportunity' After AC Milan Draw 1-1 With Sassuolo

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso admitted his side missed an opportunity to gain ground on teams above them in Serie A after their 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday.
Gattuso's side fell behind to Matteo Politano's half volley but drew level through a thunderous strike from substitute Nikola Kalinic, and pressed late on but couldn't find a second goal.
Speaking to Mediaset (as quoted by Football Italia) after the game, Gattuso bemoaned Milan's lack of a clinical edge in front of goal on the same weekend that both Roma and Inter lost in the race for Champions League qualification.
He said: “We had over 20 shots on goal, sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn’t. We had chances, we had lots of 50-50 issues, but it can happen after four or five months that someone’s legs feel heavy.
“The important thing is not to seek alibis, because we’ll go nowhere with them. I think we missed a big opportunity here to stay within reach of Champions League qualification.”
“I don’t think it was an issue of one or two strikers, because we created a great deal in the first half and overall had over 20 shots on goal. What we lacked was vehemence and determination.
“At the end of the day, we were even lucky to get a point, as we had gone behind. You can give all sorts of reasons for fatigue, but the fact remains we were sluggish in the final third.”
Milan stay sixth in Serie A and are seven points behind Inter and eight behind Lazio, who currently occupy fourth spot.