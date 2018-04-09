Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed that he has no intention to leave Real Madrid, despite the club being consistently linked with a move for numerous goalkeeping option as a replacement for the unfavored No. 1.

Navas' time in the Spanish capital over the last couple of years has been rife with speculation. Less than impressive performances have led to calls for him to be replaced, and it seems that manager Zinedine Zidane is adhering to such requests - with Los Blancos being linked with almost every goalkeeper under the sun over the last few months.

Call off the search! Madrid don't need Courtois, don't need De Gea. They've got Keylor Navas and his cat-like reflexes. What a save! 🐈 — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 3, 2018

However, the player himself is determined to stake his claim for the spot between the sticks at the Bernabeu, and has admitted that he intends to see out his current deal with the club.

"I'm calm, I have two years left on my contract and I intend to fulfil them," the Costa Rican stopper told BeIN Sports (via Marca).

"People ask me if I'm leaving, but I'm only leaving to go home to my family."

The season has been a tough one for the defending Spanish champions, and it was epitomised this weekend by a draw with rivals Atletico Madrid. Navas and co. went a goal up after half time, only for Atleti to equalise soon after, and both sides were forced to share the spoils of the game in what would usually be an expected victory for Real.

But according to Navas, the team will never give up in their quest for trophies despite a tricky campaign this term.

"We have to wait for the league season to end," he intimated.

"It hasn't been an easy season, we'll have to see how far we can go.

"We've never given up at any time."