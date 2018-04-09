Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Claims His Side Gave Their Best Despite 1-0 Serie A Loss to Torino

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has claimed that his side played to the best of their abilities against Torino, despite the Nerrazurri losing 1-0 in the fiercely fought Serie A contest.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Football Italia, a visibly dispirited Spalletti lamented his side's fortunes in the game, which saw the San Siro team hit the woodwork twice as they desperately attempted to find an equaliser.

The 59-year-old said: "There are moments when it doesn’t go your way, no matter how you try, even if you push the ball.

"We didn’t pass the ball around as well as usual and allowed a few too many counter-attacks, which in turn used up valuable energy chasing them down.

"We should’ve controlled the ball better and suffocated Toro in their own half. I wouldn’t say we wasted chances to win against Milan and Torino, because in a game there is an opponent too. We gave our best.”





Spalletti was also questioned over his rather bizarre handshake with Il Toro's manager Walter Mazzarri, and claimed: "When he shakes your hand, it’s always with a little timidity, even after he’s won a game. I complimented him, he sort of waved his fingertips in my direction and so I squeezed it even harder."

The high octane contest saw both sides create a wealth of opportunities, with both the Inter and Torino goalkeepers forced into a series of dramatic saves as the game kept up its relentless pace. Adem Ljajić scored the only goal of the game, slamming home from close range after a stunning counter-attack.





Inter's loss saw them miss out on an opportunity to leapfrog Roma in third place in the table. With Lazio still to play, Inter could slip out of the top four by the end of the weekend.

Roma, Lazio, Inter and Milan all potentially have a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, which would be highly beneficial in terms of potential financial revenue.