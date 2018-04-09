Juventus Linked With Move for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey As Contract Problems Unfold

Juventus are said to be monitoring Aaron Ramsey's contract situation at Arsenal ahead of a potential move for the Welshman. The midfielder has only one year left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium and reports claim that the Old Lady could even look to Ramsey over Emre Can.

He's been in fine form this season, collecting an impressive 19 assists in all competitions, but Ramsey's Gunners future is very much up in the air with only one year left on his current deal - and Arsenal have already been linked with a £35m replacement.

Talks regarding the Welshman's future are said to be underway, but that won't stop other teams from exploring the possibility of poking the bear, and that's exactly what Juventus could do, according to CalcioNews24 (via Forza Italian Football).

Il Bianconeri have long been linked with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, whose contract runs out in the summer. However, with talks appearing to stall with the German amid competition from other top clubs, the Italian outfit are tempted to make a move for Ramsey, though his signing would likely set the Scudetto holders back by around €40m.

The Serie A outfit would also have to battle it out with Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea - who are also big admirers of the former Cardiff City midfielder.

The Welshman has become a bit of a Gunners stalwart since his debut for the club ten years ago as a 17-year-old. A decade on, and 56 goals in 322 appearances later, it would seem almost wrong to see Ramsey wearing anything other than an Arsenal kit, but it's a genuine possibility at this point.