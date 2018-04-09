Juventus Reportedly Shortlist Barcelona Full Back Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has emerged on Juventus' transfer radar ahead of the summer window following his impressive performances with La Blaugrana this season.

The France international has been used sparingly by Ernesto Valverde this year, but the 24-year-old has become accustomed to life on the bench, making just 44 appearances for the club since 2016.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But Digne's performances at the Camp Nou haven't gone unnoticed and Juventus now reportedly want to prepare an offer that would see the Frenchman swap Catalonia for Turin, that is according to Italian TV station RAI (via Mundo Deportivo).

It is suggested that Digne's experience in the Serie A - gained during a loan spell with AS Roma during the 2015/16 season - has put him top of Allegri's wishlist in the search for a backup to first team defender Alex Sandro.





Digne secured his move to Barcelona following his year in Rome and the left back ended a three-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain for less than £15m.

Although the defender, who has been capped 21 times with the French national team, could be convinced of a move away from Catalonia he would likely demand first team football - a promise which would be tough to make for the hierarchy in Turin.





Along with a number of outgoings this summer, it is understood that Barcelona will look to sign players once the transfer window reopens.





La Blaugrana are known to be interested in raiding the Premier League and recent reports suggest they could try to invest in Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen before the World Cup kicks off.