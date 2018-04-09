Liverpool Fans Hit Out at Shock Summer Transfer Links for 'Worst Player Ever'

By 90Min
April 09, 2018

Liverpool are ready to offer Manchester United contract rebel Marouane Fellaini a deal at the end of the season, according to a report from the reputable French news outlet L'Equipe

Fellaini's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer and - despite Manchester United's best efforts - will consequently be available on a free. 

The report claims that Liverpool are among a number of sides interested in signing the 30-year-old at the end of the season and have offered him a three-year deal. Outside of England, both PSG and Monaco are considering moves for Fellaini, while the midfielder also has lucrative offers from China and Turkish side Besiktas. 

The Belgian has started just three Premier League games for Manchester United this season. Nevertheless, Mourinho was hoping to convince Fellaini to stay at Old Trafford, but was dealt a blow in January when he was told by the player that he no longer wanted to stay in Manchester and would reject all contract renewal offers

In March, Fellaini rejected United's second contract offer and his departure from Old Trafford now looks inevitable. 

Some Liverpool fans aren't too impressed by the potential arrival of the Belgium international.

Jurgen Klopp could view Fellaini as a cheap replacement for Emre Can. Like the United midfielder, Can is refusing to sign a new contract and will be available on a free at the end of the season. Serie A giants Juventus look to be the favourites for the German's signature. 

