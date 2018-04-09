Liverpool Fans Hit Out at Shock Summer Transfer Links for 'Worst Player Ever'

Liverpool are ready to offer Manchester United contract rebel Marouane Fellaini a deal at the end of the season, according to a report from the reputable French news outlet L'Equipe.

Fellaini's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer and - despite Manchester United's best efforts - will consequently be available on a free.

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool are set to offer Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini a three-year contract this summer. pic.twitter.com/HWeKfRs49X — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 8, 2018

The report claims that Liverpool are among a number of sides interested in signing the 30-year-old at the end of the season and have offered him a three-year deal. Outside of England, both PSG and Monaco are considering moves for Fellaini, while the midfielder also has lucrative offers from China and Turkish side Besiktas.

The Belgian has started just three Premier League games for Manchester United this season. Nevertheless, Mourinho was hoping to convince Fellaini to stay at Old Trafford, but was dealt a blow in January when he was told by the player that he no longer wanted to stay in Manchester and would reject all contract renewal offers.

Liverpool fans can rest easy. Told there is zero chance of any move for Marouane Fellaini this summer. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 9, 2018

In March, Fellaini rejected United's second contract offer and his departure from Old Trafford now looks inevitable.

Some Liverpool fans aren't too impressed by the potential arrival of the Belgium international.

All the Marouane Fellaini talk about @LFC moving for the @ManUtd player sounds like rubbish to me and more like the agent trying to get a move for his player.



The player is too old and doesn’t fit into the Klopp vision for a player ... oh yeh, and cos he is shit !!! #LFC #YNWA — Dave Paylor (@DavePaylor) April 9, 2018

The ups and downs of 12 hours in the life of Liverpool's transfer rumours:

📈 Paulo Dybala 'could happen'

📉 Marouane Fellaini 'to be offered three-year deal'



No, neither of them are moving to Anfield. As you were. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) April 9, 2018

Marouane Fellaini!!!!! WHAT THE FUCK april fools was last week lads #LFC — LIFEAROUND LFC (@MUFFDUFF69) April 8, 2018

If #LFC sign Marouane Fellaini ill never watch football again!!! — Rob Andrews (@robnicholaslfc) April 9, 2018

Please, please don’t ever mention #Fellaini and #lfc in the same sentence unless it’s to say that was a strong tackle from the lfc player on fellaini which has snaped his leg in 2. #worstplayerever — David Horn (@Hornylfc) April 9, 2018

Reports linking marouane fellaini to Liverpool has to be a joke!!! April fools day is the 1st not the 9th🙌 — Jordan Harris (@Jordanluc92) April 9, 2018

Jurgen Klopp could view Fellaini as a cheap replacement for Emre Can. Like the United midfielder, Can is refusing to sign a new contract and will be available on a free at the end of the season. Serie A giants Juventus look to be the favourites for the German's signature.